Detroit Lions Week 6 Inactives List for Matchup vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In less than two hours, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 5-1 on the season when they invade Raymond James Stadium to take on the 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Just moments ago, the Lions released their Week 6 Inactives list, and we now know the status of TE Sam LaPorta, who has been dealing with a bit of a calf injury.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Week 6 Inactives List?

Here is the Lions' inactives list, which was just released. As you can see, Sam LaPorta is absent from the list, which means he is active for today's game against the Buccaneers.

DB Brian Branch

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

CB Steven Gilmore

G Jonah Jackson

DL Brodric Martin

TE James Mitchell

Why it Matters

As Week 6 of the NFL season unfolds and the Detroit Lions prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team's health situation has undergone a noticeable transformation. Initially, the Lions started the season with a relatively clean bill of health, but as the weeks progressed, they encountered a series of challenges. Injuries have plagued the team, impacting critical starters on both the offensive and defensive fronts. Nevertheless, the Lions remain steadfast in their unwavering commitment to the ‘Next Man Up' philosophy. This enduring mindset will face its most substantial test to date in the upcoming home clash against the Buccaneers.