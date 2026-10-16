The Detroit Lions won’t take the field in Week 6, but that doesn’t mean Dan Campbell’s team can’t come away from the weekend in a better position to make a run at the NFC North title.

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In fact, several games could go Detroit’s way while the Lions sit at home enjoying their much-needed bye week.

Following their 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, the Lions enter the weekend with a 3-2 record, two games behind the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay and Chicago are also 3-2, making the race for the division crown particularly interesting as Detroit prepares for six NFC North matchups over its final 12 games.

The good news? Both the Lions and Vikings are on a bye, while the Packers and Bears face potentially tricky opponents.

According to the current NFC standings, Detroit also sits in the middle of a crowded conference playoff picture, meaning results outside the NFC North could become important when postseason seeding is determined.

So, who should Lions fans be rooting for in Week 6? Let’s break it down.

Detroit Lions fans cheer as members of the team take the field for warm ups before the start of the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Current NFC North Standings

Team Record Division record Minnesota Vikings 5-0 2-0 Detroit Lions 3-2 0-0 Green Bay Packers 3-2 1-1 Chicago Bears 3-2 0-2

Minnesota remains the team to catch, but Detroit will have two head-to-head opportunities against the Vikings, including a Nov. 1 showdown at Ford Field.

Before that, however, the Lions could benefit from several important outcomes this weekend.

1. Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, Oct. 18, 8:20 p.m. ET

Root for: Dallas Cowboys

This is easily the most important game on the Week 6 schedule for Detroit.

The Packers enter Sunday night at 3-2, tied with the Lions in the overall standings. A Green Bay loss would drop the Packers to 3-3, allowing Detroit to move ahead of its division rival without even taking the field.

The timing makes this matchup especially important.

Detroit hosts Green Bay on Oct. 25, meaning a Cowboys victory would give the Lions an opportunity to send the Packers to 3-4 with a win the following week.

Dallas is also a potential NFC wild-card competitor, but keeping a direct division rival from gaining another victory takes priority.

Verdict: Go Cowboys!

2. Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, Oct. 18, 1:00 p.m. ET

Root for: Atlanta Falcons

The Bears also enter Week 6 with a 3-2 record, making their matchup against the Falcons another important game for Detroit.

A Chicago loss would drop the Bears to 3-3 and move Detroit ahead of another division rival in the overall standings.

Atlanta is 2-3, so a Falcons victory would create a slight complication in the broader NFC wild-card picture. However, the Lions’ primary objective should be winning the NFC North, and that makes a Chicago loss much more valuable.

The Bears are already 0-2 against division opponents, with losses to Minnesota and Green Bay, while Detroit has yet to play an NFC North game. That gives the Lions an opportunity to establish an advantage in head-to-head and divisional tiebreakers over the coming weeks.

Verdict: Rise Up, Falcons!

3. Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers

Monday, Oct. 19, 8:15 p.m. ET

Root for: Washington Commanders

The San Francisco 49ers are one of only two undefeated teams remaining in the NFC, sitting at 5-0 alongside Minnesota.

While Detroit’s immediate concern is winning the division, catching teams like San Francisco could eventually become critical in the race for the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.

A Washington victory would hand the 49ers their first loss and prevent them from extending their advantage over the rest of the conference.

The Commanders enter the game at 1-3-1, making them a considerably smaller immediate threat to Detroit’s postseason positioning.

Verdict: Go Commanders!

4. Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, Oct. 18, 1:00 p.m. ET

Root for: Carolina Panthers

This matchup presents an interesting dilemma because both teams could eventually factor into the NFC playoff race.

Philadelphia is 2-3 after losing three consecutive games, while Carolina sits at 2-2. However, the Eagles remain a team with significant postseason potential, and another Philadelphia loss could make Detroit’s path to a favorable playoff seed easier.

There’s also a scheduling consideration.

The Panthers already defeated Detroit earlier this season, so Carolina winning does not help the Lions’ strength of victory, which counts only the teams Detroit has beaten. It feeds Detroit’s strength of schedule instead, the tiebreaker the NFL applies one step after strength of victory.

That isn’t enough by itself to determine playoff positioning, but it provides another small reason to favor Carolina.

Verdict: Go Panthers!

5. Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, Oct. 18, 4:05 p.m. ET

Root for: Arizona Cardinals

The Rams have stumbled to a 2-3 start, but Los Angeles remains a potential factor in the NFC playoff race.

Arizona, meanwhile, is just 1-4 after getting blown out by the Lions last Sunday.

A Cardinals victory would push Los Angeles to 2-4, potentially making the Rams’ path to a postseason berth considerably more difficult.

Detroit would also receive a potential strength-of-victory benefit from Arizona winning because the Lions already defeated the Cardinals in Week 5.

For those reasons, this is a relatively easy call.

Verdict: Go Cardinals!

6. New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

Sunday, Oct. 18, 1:00 p.m. ET

Root for: New Orleans Saints

The Giants might be one of the more surprising early-season stories in the NFC.

New York enters the weekend at 3-1-1, putting it ahead of Detroit in the conference standings by winning percentage.

A loss to New Orleans would drop the Giants to 3-2-1 and give the Lions an opportunity to gain ground on another potential playoff-seeding competitor.

The Saints are only 1-4 and represent a much smaller threat to Detroit’s postseason positioning.

There is also an interesting connection: Detroit defeated New Orleans in Week 1, meaning a Saints victory could provide a modest strength-of-victory benefit.

Verdict: Who Dat! Go Saints!

7. Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, Oct. 18, 1:00 p.m. ET

Root for: Pittsburgh Steelers

When an AFC team faces an NFC team outside Detroit’s division, the safest rooting strategy is usually to support the AFC representative.

That’s the situation here.

Pittsburgh enters the matchup at 3-2, while Tampa Bay is 1-4. The Buccaneers aren’t currently threatening Detroit in the standings, but keeping another NFC team from collecting victories could become valuable if the wild-card race tightens.

The Lions also host Tampa Bay on Nov. 22, providing a future opportunity to strengthen their own postseason résumé.

A Steelers victory wouldn’t dramatically alter Detroit’s position today, but it would be a small positive.

Verdict: Here We Go, Steelers!

8. Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos: Already Final

Thursday, Oct. 15

Result: Broncos 17, Seahawks 14 (OT)

Detroit already received some help to begin Week 6.

Denver defeated Seattle in overtime Thursday night, dropping the Seahawks to 3-3 and preventing another potential NFC playoff contender from picking up its fourth victory.

For a Lions team sitting at 3-2, that outcome was exactly what fans should have wanted.

Verdict: Mission accomplished!

Detroit Lions fans cheer for the Lions during the first half of the NFC wild-card game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What About the Other Week 6 Games?

The remaining matchups have little immediate impact on Detroit’s NFC North or playoff positioning.

Houston-Jacksonville, Tennessee-Indianapolis, Baltimore-Cleveland, New York Jets-New England, Los Angeles Chargers-Kansas City, and Buffalo-Las Vegas are all AFC-only matchups.

Two of them involve future Detroit opponents, with the Lions facing New England in Week 10 and Tennessee in Week 14, so those results could eventually matter in a strength-of-schedule tiebreaker. None of the six carries enough direct NFC significance to make a strong rooting recommendation right now.

The Perfect Week 6 Scenario for Detroit

If everything goes according to plan, here’s what the NFC North standings would look like heading into Week 7:

Team Record Minnesota Vikings 5-0 Detroit Lions 3-2 Green Bay Packers 3-3 Chicago Bears 3-3

The Vikings would still hold a two-game advantage over Detroit, but the Lions would have moved ahead of both Green Bay and Chicago without playing a single snap.

And considering that Detroit hosts the Packers on Oct. 25 and the Vikings on Nov. 1, those results could set the stage for two enormously important games at Ford Field.

We recently examined how Detroit’s remaining schedule could provide a significant NFC North advantage. The Lions face the league’s easiest remaining group of opposing offenses by one advanced metric, while Minnesota and Green Bay face the two toughest.

We also highlighted Dan Campbell’s warning about the upcoming Green Bay showdown, emphasizing that Detroit still has plenty of improvements to make despite its impressive victory over Arizona.

Of course, none of these other results will matter nearly as much as what the Lions accomplish themselves over their final 12 games.

But for one weekend, Detroit fans can kick back, watch some football, and hope the rest of the NFC does the Lions a few favors.

And if Dallas and Atlanta both win Sunday, the Lions could be one of the biggest winners of Week 6 without ever stepping onto the field.