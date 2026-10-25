Detroit Lions Week 7 Inactives List Revealed

The Detroit Lions have officially released their inactive list ahead of Sunday’s Week 7 showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Five players will be unavailable for Detroit as the Lions prepare for another important NFC North matchup.

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The list features players from both sides of the football, including three defensive players and two offensive players. With kickoff approaching, head coach Dan Campbell and his staff now know exactly which players will be unavailable against Green Bay.

Detroit Lions Week 7 Inactives vs. Packers

According to the Lions’ official announcement, the following five players have been ruled inactive for Sunday’s game.

Player Position Bishop Fitzgerald Safety Ahmed Hassanein EDGE Seth McLaughlin Center Jackson Meeks Tight End Mekhi Wingo Defensive Line

The absence of Fitzgerald, Hassanein, and Wingo leaves Detroit with fewer available options along its defensive front and in the secondary. Meanwhile, McLaughlin and Meeks will be unavailable as the Lions finalize their offensive personnel for the matchup.

Lions Prepare for Massive NFC North Showdown

Sunday’s matchup provides Detroit with an opportunity to make a statement against one of its biggest division rivals. The Packers arrive at Ford Field for a game with significant implications in the NFC North standings.

The Lions will also be sporting their alternate black uniforms as part of the team’s highly anticipated Ford Field blackout. With the inactive list finalized, Detroit can turn its full attention toward taking care of business against Green Bay.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET at Ford Field.