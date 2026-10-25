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TodayLionsvs GB · 4:25 PMStarts in 1h 26m · Fox

Detroit Lions Week 7 Inactives List Revealed

Detroit Lions Inactives List
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The Detroit Lions have officially released their inactive list ahead of Sunday’s Week 7 showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Five players will be unavailable for Detroit as the Lions prepare for another important NFC North matchup.

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The list features players from both sides of the football, including three defensive players and two offensive players. With kickoff approaching, head coach Dan Campbell and his staff now know exactly which players will be unavailable against Green Bay.

Detroit Lions Week 7 Inactives vs. Packers

According to the Lions’ official announcement, the following five players have been ruled inactive for Sunday’s game.

PlayerPosition
Bishop FitzgeraldSafety
Ahmed HassaneinEDGE
Seth McLaughlinCenter
Jackson MeeksTight End
Mekhi WingoDefensive Line

The absence of Fitzgerald, Hassanein, and Wingo leaves Detroit with fewer available options along its defensive front and in the secondary. Meanwhile, McLaughlin and Meeks will be unavailable as the Lions finalize their offensive personnel for the matchup.

Lions Prepare for Massive NFC North Showdown

Sunday’s matchup provides Detroit with an opportunity to make a statement against one of its biggest division rivals. The Packers arrive at Ford Field for a game with significant implications in the NFC North standings.

The Lions will also be sporting their alternate black uniforms as part of the team’s highly anticipated Ford Field blackout. With the inactive list finalized, Detroit can turn its full attention toward taking care of business against Green Bay.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET at Ford Field.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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