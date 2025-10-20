Detroit Lions Week 7 Inactives List Is Not A Sight for Sore Eyes

The Detroit Lions have officially released their Week 7 inactives list ahead of Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and let’s just say, it’s not exactly what fans were hoping to see.

Detroit enters tonight’s matchup already dealing with a rash of injuries across the secondary and defensive front, and this list only reinforces just how banged up Dan Campbell’s squad really is.

Here is tonight’s Inactives List:

While the Lions will look to rely on depth pieces and practice squad call-ups to fill the void, there’s no denying that several key names being unavailable could impact both their defensive game plan and overall confidence heading into primetime.

Still, if there’s one thing Campbell’s team has proven over the past two seasons, it’s that this group doesn’t back down, no matter who’s on the field. Expect the Lions to bring their usual grit and energy as they battle Baker Mayfield and the red-hot Buccaneers in a crucial NFC showdown.