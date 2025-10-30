Detroit Lions Injury Report: Nine Players Included on Initial Week 9 Report

The Detroit Lions released their initial injury report ahead of their Week 9 matchup, with nine players listed. Though the team did not practice on Wednesday, the report includes estimated participation levels as part of the league’s standard procedure.

Here’s the full breakdown from Wednesday’s report:

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Kerby Joseph S Knee NP Craig Reynolds RB Hamstring NP Taylor Decker T Shoulder LP Avonte Maddox CB Hamstring LP Al-Quadin Muhammad EDGE Hamstring LP Malcolm Rodriguez LB Knee LP Daniel Thomas S Forearm LP Sione Vaki RB Groin LP Terrion Arnold CB Shoulder FP

*The Lions did not practice Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

Quick Takeaway

The biggest names to monitor this week are Kerby Joseph and Craig Reynolds, both listed as non-participants due to knee and hamstring injuries, respectively. Meanwhile, rookie Terrion Arnold appears on track to play after being listed as a full participant with a shoulder issue.

The Lions’ updated injury report will be released following Thursday’s practice, offering a clearer picture of who’s trending toward availability for Sunday.