Detroit Lions Injury Report: Nine Players Included on Initial Week 9 Report

The Detroit Lions released their initial injury report ahead of their Week 9 matchup, with nine players listed. Though the team did not practice on Wednesday, the report includes estimated participation levels as part of the league’s standard procedure.
Here’s the full breakdown from Wednesday’s report:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Kerby Joseph
|S
|Knee
|NP
|Craig Reynolds
|RB
|Hamstring
|NP
|Taylor Decker
|T
|Shoulder
|LP
|Avonte Maddox
|CB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Al-Quadin Muhammad
|EDGE
|Hamstring
|LP
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|LB
|Knee
|LP
|Daniel Thomas
|S
|Forearm
|LP
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|Groin
|LP
|Terrion Arnold
|CB
|Shoulder
|FP
*The Lions did not practice Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.
Quick Takeaway
The biggest names to monitor this week are Kerby Joseph and Craig Reynolds, both listed as non-participants due to knee and hamstring injuries, respectively. Meanwhile, rookie Terrion Arnold appears on track to play after being listed as a full participant with a shoulder issue.
The Lions’ updated injury report will be released following Thursday’s practice, offering a clearer picture of who’s trending toward availability for Sunday.