Detroit Lions Injury Report: Nine Players Included on Initial Week 9 Report

The Detroit Lions released their initial injury report ahead of their Week 9 matchup, with nine players listed. Though the team did not practice on Wednesday, the report includes estimated participation levels as part of the league’s standard procedure.

Detroit Lions Injury Report Week 4 Detroit Lions Injury Report Week 5 Detroit Lions Week 6 Injury Report Detroit Lions Week 7 Injury Report Detroit Lions Week 9 injury report

Here’s the full breakdown from Wednesday’s report:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
Kerby JosephSKneeNP
Craig ReynoldsRBHamstringNP
Taylor DeckerTShoulderLP
Avonte MaddoxCBHamstringLP
Al-Quadin MuhammadEDGEHamstringLP
Malcolm RodriguezLBKneeLP
Daniel ThomasSForearmLP
Sione VakiRBGroinLP
Terrion ArnoldCBShoulderFP

*The Lions did not practice Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

Quick Takeaway

The biggest names to monitor this week are Kerby Joseph and Craig Reynolds, both listed as non-participants due to knee and hamstring injuries, respectively. Meanwhile, rookie Terrion Arnold appears on track to play after being listed as a full participant with a shoulder issue.

The Lions’ updated injury report will be released following Thursday’s practice, offering a clearer picture of who’s trending toward availability for Sunday.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

