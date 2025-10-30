fb
Detroit Lions Injury Report: Several Starters Return to Practice Ahead of Matchup vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions have released their updated injury report for Thursday of Week 9, ahead of Sunday’s divisional showdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. While several key players remain sidelined, a few others are trending in the right direction as the weekend approaches.

Here’s how things stand following Thursday’s session:

Detroit Lions Week 9 Injury Report

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
Kerby JosephSKneeNPNP
Craig ReynoldsRBHamstringNPNP
Avonte MaddoxCBHamstringLPLP
Malcolm RodriguezLBKneeLPLP
Daniel ThomasSForearmLPLP
Sione VakiRBGroinLPLP
Terrion ArnoldCBShoulderFPFP
Taylor DeckerTShoulderLPFP
Al-Quadin MuhammadEDGEHamstringLPFP

*The Lions did not practice Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

Quick Takeaways

  • Kerby Joseph and Craig Reynolds remain out as they continue to nurse lower-body injuries.
  • Taylor Decker and Al-Quadin Muhammad both upgraded to full participation, signaling they’re likely on track to play Sunday.
  • Terrion Arnold, who’s battled a shoulder issue, was a full participant again, good news for a secondary that’s finally getting healthy.
  • Avonte Maddox and Sione Vaki are still limited but trending upward after both practiced in some capacity for a second straight day.

Head coach Dan Campbell said earlier in the week that he’s “hopeful” to have Vaki available against the Vikings and that Decker’s workload is being carefully managed to keep him ready for gameday.

The Bottom Line

While the Lions still have a few injury concerns heading into Week 9, the overall trend is positive. The team appears to be getting key defensive and offensive contributors back just in time for a crucial divisional matchup with Minnesota.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

