Detroit Lions Practice Report: Key Starter Among Those To Sit Out On Tuesday

The Detroit Lions kicked off their Week 9 preparations on Tuesday with some encouraging news on the injury front, though a few familiar names were still sidelined. While the team won’t release its official injury report until Wednesday, Justin Rogers’ observations from practice provided a good look at who’s trending up and who remains on the mend.

Who Sat Out Tuesday’s Practice

A few key starters were held out of Tuesday’s session, including Taylor Decker, who continues to manage a shoulder issue. He practiced earlier in the week but was given the day off as part of his regular workload plan.

Also missing practice were Kerby Joseph (knee), Craig Reynolds (hamstring), and Al-Quadin Muhammad, whose absence was not immediately explained. Each of those players will be ones to monitor as the team moves closer to Sunday’s home matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.

Who Returned to the Field

The good news for Detroit? Several important contributors were spotted back at practice.

Cornerback Avonte Maddox (hamstring) and rookie Terrion Arnold (shoulder) both participated, which is a big lift for a secondary that’s been hit hard by injuries. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, working his way back from a knee injury, also returned and could soon be ready to rejoin Kelvin Sheppard’s defensive rotation.

On top of that, safety Daniel Thomas (forearm) and running back Sione Vaki (hamstring) were back on the field and participating, giving the Lions additional depth at two positions that have been stretched thin in recent weeks.

Running on the Side

Rogers noted that CB DJ Reed and RB Craig Reynolds were spotted running on the side during practice. That’s typically a positive sign, indicating both players are progressing toward a return, even if they’re not quite ready for full participation yet.

The Bottom Line

While the Detroit Lions are still navigating several injuries, Tuesday’s practice brought more good news than bad.

The official injury report drops Wednesday, but for now, it looks like Dan Campbell’s squad is trending in the right direction heading into a pivotal NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.