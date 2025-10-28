Detroit Lions Injury Update: Key Starters Trending Up Ahead of Week 9 vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions are getting healthier at just the right time as they gear up for a Week 9 home showdown with the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Head coach Dan Campbell shared several important updates on Tuesday, offering cautious optimism about key contributors returning soon.

Taylor Decker’s Practice Plan

Left tackle Taylor Decker was back on the field Monday but is sitting out Tuesday’s session for rest and recovery. According to Campbell, the plan is for Decker to practice again on Thursday, keeping him on track to play against Minnesota. Assuming Decker plays, it would be a big boost for an offensive line that remains one of the best in football when fully healthy.

Coach Campbell on Taylor Decker practicing this week pic.twitter.com/0LNYObzoij — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 28, 2025

Sione Vaki Trending Up

Rookie running back Sione Vaki is practicing all week and trending in the right direction. The coaching staff is hopeful he’ll be available Sunday, which would add another dynamic option to Detroit’s backfield rotation. Vaki’s energy and versatility on special teams have also made him a valued part of the roster.

Marcus Davenport Still in Wait Mode

As for defensive end Marcus Davenport, he’s now eligible to return from injured reserve, though there’s no official word yet on when that will happen. While a specific timeline hasn’t been set, Dan Campbell remains confident that Davenport will suit up again this season to help bolster the pass rush down the stretch.

Coach Campbell gives updates on Marcus Davenport and Sione Vaki pic.twitter.com/47s9Ey6uEG — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 28, 2025

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions sit at 5-2 entering Week 9, and their injury situation is improving. With Decker managing his workload, Vaki nearing a return, and Davenport inching closer to activation, Detroit is trending in the right direction. Health is always key in November, and the Lions appear to be getting back on track just in time for a crucial divisional matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.