Detroit Lions Reveal Uniform Combo for Week 9 Matchup vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions are going full Honolulu this weekend. Detroit unveiled an all-blue look for Sunday’s clash with the Minnesota Vikings, featuring the classic Honolulu blue jersey, matching pants, and socks. It is a clean, bold combo that pops under the lights and fits the vibe of a divisional game at Ford Field.

The silver helmet with the blue center stripe and leaping lion logo ties the set together, giving the uniform a sharp contrast while keeping the focus on that signature shade Detroit fans love.

Uniform talk is mostly style points, sure, but the Lions have leaned into these bright blues as part of their identity. Expect Ford Field to mirror the palette in the stands, with a whole lot of Honolulu blue when the Vikings come to town.