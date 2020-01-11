53.3 F
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions were in top 10 teams in “salary lost” thanks to injuries

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Talk about plenty of money going to waste.

The Detroit Lions had more than their fair share of injuries this season, most notably to quarterback Matthew Stafford and then his immediate replacement in Jeff Driskel.

Embed from Getty Images

At one point last month, they were missing a full 21 players. Yikes.

According to a list compiled by Over The Cap author Jason Fitzgerald, the Lions lost the ninth-most salary in the NFL due to player injuries, coming it at just over $26 million. The list was put together by comparing a player’s salary opposed to the number of games missed in 2019.

Is that crazy or what? Here’s hoping that 2020 will be a healthier year for the Lions.

