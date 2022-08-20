Detroit Lions who are not playing against Indianapolis Colts

On Saturday, the Detroit Lions are taking on the Indianapolis Colts and plenty of players will be getting the day off.
Here are the players who are not suited up for today’s game, per Justin Rogers of the Detroit News:
Offense:
DJ Chark
Josh Reynolds
Jared Goff
D’Andre Swift
Jamaal Williams
T.J. Hockenson
Taylor Decker
Hal Vaitai
Jonah Jackson
Frank Ragnow
Quintez Cephus
Devin Funchess
Kevin Jarvis
Defense:
Charles Harris
Alim McNeill
Michael Brockers
Aidan Hutchinson
Levi Onwuzurike
Julian Okwara
Alex Anzalone
Amani Oruwariye
Tracy Walker III
Ifeatu Melifonwu
DeShon Elliott
C.J. Moore
