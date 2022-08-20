Detroit Lions who are not playing against Indianapolis Colts

On Saturday, the Detroit Lions are taking on the Indianapolis Colts and plenty of players will be getting the day off.

Here are the players who are not suited up for today’s game, per Justin Rogers of the Detroit News:

Offense:

DJ Chark

Josh Reynolds

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Jared Goff

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

T.J. Hockenson

Taylor Decker

Hal Vaitai

Jonah Jackson

Frank Ragnow

Quintez Cephus

Devin Funchess

Kevin Jarvis

Defense:

Charles Harris

Alim McNeill

Michael Brockers

Aidan Hutchinson

Levi Onwuzurike

Julian Okwara

Alex Anzalone

Amani Oruwariye

Tracy Walker III

Ifeatu Melifonwu

DeShon Elliott

C.J. Moore

Lions & Colts Preview

