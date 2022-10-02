Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions wide receivers just keep getting injured

Detroit Lions wide receivers just keep on getting injured and that did not stop on Sunday as they took on the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
Detroit Lions wide receivers
The Detroit Lions‘ wide receivers room just keeps on taking a hit and that did not stop on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Heading into the game, the Linos were already without their top two wide receivers as Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark were both ruled OUT with ankle injuries.

Which Detroit Lions wide receivers suffered injuries vs. the Seahawks?

On Sunday, against the Seattle Seahawks, the Lions were already shorthanded when it came to wide receivers and a couple more have been banged up.

During the game, Quintez Cephus and Kalif Raymond were both forced out of the game after being injured.

Cephus is still out of the game and he was clearly limping around but thankfully, Raymond was able to return to action.

How did Amon-Ra St. Brown get injured?

Amon-Ra St. Brown sprained his ankle in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings. Earlier in the week, he was asked if he thought it would keep him from playing this weekend.

“I’m not sure,” St. Brown said Wednesday via the Detroit Free Press. “It’s only the third day. Just coming in, doing the treatment, and seeing how I feel day by day.”

Amon Ra St. Brown via the Detroit Free Press

His injury came after an 11-yard catch in the second quarter. After the catch, Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson rolled over his leg. St. Brown left the game briefly to get his ankle taped but was able to return and produce; however, the ankle was definitely affecting his play.

“It definitely was hurting out there on Sunday,” St. Brown said. “Like I said, I never really dealt with a sprained ankle, but when I was cutting and stuff, it was definitely hurting but I just pushed through. The adrenaline definitely helped a bit, but I had to push through and finish that game.”

Amon Ra St. Brown via the Detroit Free Press

