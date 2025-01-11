fb
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Wild Card Weekend Rooting Guide

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
The 2024 regular season has officially wrapped up, and what a season it’s been for the Detroit Lions. With a 15-2 record, the Lions clinched the NFC North for the second consecutive year and earned the coveted No. 1 seed in the NFC. As a result, the Lions will enjoy a bye week during Wild Card Weekend before taking the field in the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

However, while the Lions are off this weekend, their fans still have plenty to cheer for as they watch the rest of the NFC teams battle it out for a spot in the next round. Since the Lions will face the lowest remaining seed in the NFC following Wild Card Weekend, the question is: which team should Lions fans be rooting for?

Detroit Lions Maxx Crosby

How The NFC Teams Stack Up

Let’s break down the NFC Playoff bracket to see which teams could pose the least threat to the Lions. Here’s a ranking of the NFC teams, in my opinion:

  1. Lions (No. 1 seed)
  2. Eagles (No. 2 seed)
  3. Vikings (No. 5 seed)
  4. Rams (No. 4 seed)
  5. Buccaneers (No. 3 seed)
  6. Packers (No. 7 seed)
  7. Commanders (No. 6 seed)

Who Should Detroit Lions Fans Root For?

In the NFL Playoffs, the format ensures that the Lions will play the lowest remaining seed after Wild Card Weekend. This means that Lions fans need to pay attention to the outcomes of the weekend’s games to help determine their opponent for the Divisional Round. Here are the games and who Lions fans should be rooting for:

  1. Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Root for: Washington Commanders
    If the Commanders are the lowest-seeded team remaining in the NFC, they would be the ideal opponent for the Lions in the Divisional Round. A win for the Commanders and a loss by the Packers would ensure they’re the team Detroit faces at home next weekend.
  2. Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
    Root for: Green Bay Packers
    A Packers win would shake up the NFC bracket and ensure that the Lions wouldn’t face a team as dangerous as the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Additionally, the Packers’ performance this season has been inconsistent, making them a preferable matchup for the Lions if the Commanders lose to the Bucs.
  3. Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams
    Root for: Los Angeles Rams
    The Rams have already proven they can give the Lions a tough game, as they have done so twice recently, including in Week 1 of the regular season. That said, though Matthew Stafford does scare me, I believe the Vikings are the better all-around team and would be a bigger challenge for the Lions

Bottom Line

While the Lions enjoy a well-deserved rest during Wild Card Weekend, their fans still play an important role in the playoff hunt. By rooting for the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Rams, Lions fans can help set up a favorable matchup in the Divisional Round and keep the path to the Super Bowl as smooth as possible.

The stakes are high, and with the Lions in control of their own destiny, the excitement only continues to build. Get ready to cheer loud, because the road to Super Bowl LIX starts soon!

