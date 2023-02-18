Detroit Lions will add a formidable backup QB for 2023

The Detroit Lions ended their 2022 season on a high note, winning 8 of their final 10 games to finish with a 9-8 record. The team showed great promise in the latter half of the season, leaving many to believe that they could be a serious contender in the NFC North and make a playoff run in 2023. However, there is one key area of concern that could derail their success: the backup quarterback position.

Jared Goff played well for the Lions in 2022, but he is currently the only quarterback on the roster under contract. If he were to go down with an injury during the season, the team would be in a precarious position. A solid backup quarterback is essential for any team with playoff aspirations, and the Lions are no exception.

During the off-season, the Lions will be looking to add at least two quarterbacks to their roster. They will likely sign a free agent and possibly draft one as well. But it's important that they find someone who can step in and play at a high level if Goff were to miss any time. This is especially crucial given the team's recent success and the high expectations that come with it.

Why it Matters for the Detroit Lions

Having a formidable backup quarterback is crucial for any team with playoff aspirations. It's a position that often gets overlooked but can make all the difference in the world. Just look at the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl run a few years ago, when backup quarterback Nick Foles stepped in and led the team to victory. The Lions need to have someone who can do the same if Goff were to miss any time.

The Big Picture

The Lions have the potential to be a great team in 2023, but they need to address their backup quarterback situation, just in case Goff goes down. They have some options in free agency and the draft, but it's important that they find someone who can step in and play at a high level if needed. The team has a lot of momentum after their strong finish in 2022, and they can't afford to let that slip away due to a lack of depth at the quarterback position.

The Bottom Line: Detroit Lions must add a formidable backup QB

The Lions have a lot to be excited about heading into the 2023 season. But they need to make sure that they have a solid backup quarterback in place to ensure that their success isn't derailed by an injury to Jared Goff. This is a position that often gets overlooked but can make all the difference in the world. If the Lions are smart, which I believe they are, they should add a veteran quarterback to the mix, just in case they need one in a pinch. That being said, the best-case scenario is that Goff stays healthy and the backup QB does not have to see the field.