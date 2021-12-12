Detroit Lions will have a new starting offense for Week 14 matchup vs. Broncos

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to win two-straight games for the first time in the 2021 season when they take on the Denver Broncos

For the Lions to walk away with a win, they are going to have to get some offensive production out of a new starting offense due to injuries/illness.

Here is what the Lions starting offense should look like when they take the field on Sunday.

QB – Jared Goff

RB – Jermar Jefferson

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR – Kalif Raymond

WR – Josh Reynolds

TE – Brock Wright

LT – Taylor Decker

LG – Jonah Jackson (questionable)

C – Ryan McCollum

RG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai (questionable)

RT – Penei Sewell (questionable)