Detroit Lions will have a new starting offense for Week 14 matchup vs. Broncos

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to win two-straight games for the first time in the 2021 season when they take on the Denver Broncos
For the Lions to walk away with a win, they are going to have to get some offensive production out of a new starting offense due to injuries/illness.
Here is what the Lions starting offense should look like when they take the field on Sunday.
QB – Jared Goff
RB – Jermar Jefferson
WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR – Kalif Raymond
WR – Josh Reynolds
TE – Brock Wright
LT – Taylor Decker
LG – Jonah Jackson (questionable)
C – Ryan McCollum
RG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai (questionable)
RT – Penei Sewell (questionable)