It’s no mystery at all that the biggest strength for the Detroit Lions in 2022 will be their offensive line that includes Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vatai, and Penei Sewell.

If those five can stay healthy, there is little question that they will be one of the top units in the entire National Football League.

The Score recently released an article in which they rank the offensive lines in the NFL and the Lions came in at a very respectable No. 4 behind only the Eagles, Browns, and Chiefs.

Detroit Lions will have advantage in 16 of 17 games in 2022

Based on those rankings, the Lions, assuming they are healthy, will have an advantage on the offensive line in 16 of their 17 games, with the only 2022 opponent ranked higher than them being the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

Here is the full Detroit Lions 2022 schedule along with the offensive line ranking of their opponent and whether they have a small, medium, big, or HUGE advantage over their opponent.

WEEK DATE OPPONENT OL RANKING Advantage? 1 Sunday, September 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles No. 1 NONE 2 Sunday, September 18 vs. Washington Commanders No. 9 SMALL 3 Sunday, September 25 at Minnesota Vikings No. 21 BIG 4 Sunday, October 2 vs. Seattle Seahawks No. 31 HUGE 5 Sunday, October 9 at New England Patriots No. 10 SMALL 6 BYE WEEK 7 Sunday, October 23 at Dallas Cowboys No. 6 SMALL 8 Sunday, October 30 vs. Miami Dolphins No. 19 MEDIUM 9 Sunday, November 6 vs. Green Bay Packers No. 17 MEDIUM 10 Sunday, November 13 at Chicago Bears No. 32 HUGE 11 Sunday, November 20 at New York Giants No. 23 BIG 12 Thursday, November 24 vs. Buffalo Bills No. 13 MEDIUM 13 Sunday, December 4 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars No. 25 BIG 14 Sunday, December 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings No. 21 BIG 15 Sunday, December 18 at New York Jets No. 20 BIG 16 Saturday, December 24 at Carolina Panthers No. 26 BIG 17 Sunday, January 1 vs. Chicago Bears No. 32 HUGE 18 Saturday, January 7 or Sunday, January 8 at Green Bay Packers No. 17 MEDIUM

