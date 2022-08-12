Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions will have advantage in 16 of 17 games in 2022

It’s no mystery at all that the biggest strength for the Detroit Lions in 2022 will be their offensive line that includes Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vatai, and Penei Sewell.

If those five can stay healthy, there is little question that they will be one of the top units in the entire National Football League.

The Score recently released an article in which they rank the offensive lines in the NFL and the Lions came in at a very respectable No. 4 behind only the Eagles, Browns, and Chiefs.

From The Score:

  • Top to bottom, the Lions’ starting five stacks up well against any offensive line on this list. Taylor DeckerFrank Ragnow, and Penei Sewell are first-round picks who play up to the draft capital spent on them. Third-rounder Jonah Jackson and free agent Halapoulivaati Vaitai are capable guards who round out the unit well.
  • The knock on Detroit’s O-line is a lack of depth. One injury to a member of its starting lineup could have unpleasant consequences, like when Ragnow missed 13 games last season.
  • With a top-tier set of blockers, playmakers like D’Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson returning from injury-marred campaigns, Amon-Ra St. Brown ready to pick up where he left off, and newcomers like D.J. Chark and Jameson Williams hoping to make an impact this season – it’s no wonder Jared Goff is getting rave reviews in training camp. Don’t sleep on this Lions’ offense in 2022.

Based on those rankings, the Lions, assuming they are healthy, will have an advantage on the offensive line in 16 of their 17 games, with the only 2022 opponent ranked higher than them being the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

Here is the full Detroit Lions 2022 schedule along with the offensive line ranking of their opponent and whether they have a small, medium, big, or HUGE advantage over their opponent.

WEEK DATE OPPONENT OL RANKING Advantage?
1 Sunday, September 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles  No. 1 NONE
2 Sunday, September 18 vs. Washington Commanders No. 9 SMALL
3 Sunday, September 25 at Minnesota Vikings No. 21 BIG
4 Sunday, October 2 vs. Seattle Seahawks No. 31 HUGE
5 Sunday, October 9 at New England Patriots No. 10 SMALL
6 BYE WEEK
7 Sunday, October 23 at Dallas Cowboys No. 6 SMALL
8 Sunday, October 30 vs. Miami Dolphins No. 19 MEDIUM
9 Sunday, November 6 vs. Green Bay Packers No. 17 MEDIUM
10 Sunday, November 13 at Chicago Bears No. 32 HUGE
11 Sunday, November 20 at New York Giants No. 23 BIG
12 Thursday, November 24 vs. Buffalo Bills No. 13 MEDIUM
13 Sunday, December 4 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars No. 25 BIG
14 Sunday, December 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings No. 21 BIG
15 Sunday, December 18 at New York Jets No. 20 BIG
16 Saturday, December 24 at Carolina Panthers No. 26 BIG
17 Sunday, January 1 vs. Chicago Bears No. 32 HUGE
18 Saturday, January 7 or Sunday, January 8 at Green Bay Packers No. 17 MEDIUM

 

 

