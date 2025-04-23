Detroit Lions Predicted to Take Michigan CB Will Johnson in First Round

Peter Schrager's latest 2025 NFL mock draft has the Detroit Lions selecting Michigan CB Will Johnson with the 28th pick. Injury concerns linger, but the upside is undeniable.

As we inch closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, speculation is flying—and Peter Schrager of ESPN just added some fuel to the fire with his one and only mock draft. And for Detroit Lions fans, his latest prediction might hit a little closer to home than usual.

At pick No. 28, Schrager has the Lions selecting a name very familiar to fans across the state of Michigan: Will Johnson, the standout cornerback from the University of Michigan.

Note: Schrager made each of the 32 first-round picks based on what he has been hearing from his sources around the league, which makes this mock particularly interesting.

Why Will Johnson?

Johnson’s draft stock has taken a bit of a dip recently, thanks to lingering injury concerns. He dealt with a foot injury during the 2024 college football season and then missed Michigan’s pro day due to a hamstring issue. That kind of uncertainty can cause prospects to slide.

But make no mistake: when healthy, Will Johnson is a top-level talent. He’s got size, instincts, and the kind of athleticism you can’t teach. Schrager says league sources are still high on Johnson’s upside—and he’d fit like a glove in Detroit’s defensive scheme.

A Homegrown Fit

Let’s be honest: the idea of the Lions drafting a Wolverine is already enough to fire up the fanbase. But this move makes football sense too. With Terrion Arnold already in the fold, the Lions could use another young corner with lockdown potential. Johnson’s physical style of play and versatility could be exactly what defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is looking for.

And with Amik Robertson entering the final year of his contract and questions surrounding the long-term depth at corner, this pick could be a savvy move to keep Detroit’s secondary among the league’s best.

What Schrager Had to Say

Here’s what Peter Schrager wrote in his mock draft:

“Johnson’s stock has slipped a bit. He had a foot injury last season and was inconsistent for the Wolverines. He also sat out Michigan’s pro day because of a hamstring injury. He’s a top-level talent, though, and he’d be the perfect corner to complement Terrion Arnold.”

That’s a strong endorsement from a plugged-in source, especially with draft week fast approaching.

The Bottom Line

Injuries may have slowed Johnson down for a moment, but his ceiling is still sky-high. If he’s available at No. 28, don’t be surprised if Brad Holmes pulls the trigger on a homegrown prospect who could develop into a star opposite Arnold. That said, I would be SHOCKED if Will Johnson is still on the board when the Lions pick at No. 28.

Pairing Michigan roots with Detroit grit? That’s a Motor City combo worth betting on.

