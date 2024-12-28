Detroit Lions Will Not Land Former NFL Sack Master

Shaq Barrett, the former NFL sack leader, will not be joining the Detroit Lions for their Super Bowl push after all. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Barrett, who was recently waived by the Miami Dolphins, has decided to re-sign with his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bucs are signing OLB Shaquil Barrett. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 28, 2024

When Barrett was released, there was speculation that the Detroit Lions might make a move to bring him to Detroit. As a proven pass rusher, Barrett could have provided valuable depth to the Lions' defense as they look to make a deep playoff run. However, while it is not confirmed whether Lions GM Brad Holmes extended an offer to Barrett, it is clear now that he will not be heading to the Motor City.

Barrett’s return to the Buccaneers means the Lions will need to look elsewhere for pass-rushing help as they continue their quest for the NFC North title and a potential Super Bowl appearance.