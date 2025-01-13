Detroit Lions WILL NOT Play Green Bay Packers In Divisional Round

The Detroit Lions, fresh off earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 15-2 regular-season record, now know their opponent for the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Just moments ago, the No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers were eliminated 22-10 by the No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round. This means the Lions will not face their NFC North rivals in the upcoming round.

The Lions' Divisional Round Fate is Now in the Hands of the Commanders or Rams/Vikings Winner

While the Packers are now out of the picture, the Lions' Divisional Round matchup remains uncertain. The Lions are set to host either the Washington Commanders or the winner of the Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings game, which will take place on Monday night.

If the Commanders manage to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night, they will head to Detroit to take on the Lions. However, if Washington falls short, the Lions will face the winner of Monday's NFC Wild Card game between the Rams and Vikings. Regardless of the opponent, the Lions will enjoy the luxury of hosting their playoff game at Ford Field, thanks to securing the top seed in the NFC.

Lions' Road to Super Bowl LIX: What Comes Next

The Lions, having clinched the NFC North title for the second consecutive season, are poised to make a deep playoff run. With an impressive 15-2 record, head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have crafted a team that is ready for postseason success. Now, they look ahead to their Divisional Round opponent and begin preparations for what they hope will be a step toward their first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

The road to Super Bowl LIX begins with a game at home—no matter the opponent—and the Lions will aim to keep their momentum going as they strive to bring a championship to Detroit.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Lions' playoff journey and who they will face in the next round.