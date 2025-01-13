fb
Sunday, January 12, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions WILL NOT Play Green Bay Packers In Divisional Round
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions WILL NOT Play Green Bay Packers In Divisional Round

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

The Detroit Lions, fresh off earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 15-2 regular-season record, now know their opponent for the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Just moments ago, the No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers were eliminated 22-10 by the No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round. This means the Lions will not face their NFC North rivals in the upcoming round.

Detroit Lions Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers point spread

The Lions' Divisional Round Fate is Now in the Hands of the Commanders or Rams/Vikings Winner

While the Packers are now out of the picture, the Lions' Divisional Round matchup remains uncertain. The Lions are set to host either the Washington Commanders or the winner of the Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings game, which will take place on Monday night.

If the Commanders manage to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night, they will head to Detroit to take on the Lions. However, if Washington falls short, the Lions will face the winner of Monday's NFC Wild Card game between the Rams and Vikings. Regardless of the opponent, the Lions will enjoy the luxury of hosting their playoff game at Ford Field, thanks to securing the top seed in the NFC.

Detroit Lions Divisional Opponent

Lions' Road to Super Bowl LIX: What Comes Next

The Lions, having clinched the NFC North title for the second consecutive season, are poised to make a deep playoff run. With an impressive 15-2 record, head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have crafted a team that is ready for postseason success. Now, they look ahead to their Divisional Round opponent and begin preparations for what they hope will be a step toward their first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

The road to Super Bowl LIX begins with a game at home—no matter the opponent—and the Lions will aim to keep their momentum going as they strive to bring a championship to Detroit.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Lions' playoff journey and who they will face in the next round.

Previous article
The Phone Call That Changed the Detroit Lions: Sheila Hamp’s Bold Leadership Move
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Joe B on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida
Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
TINA HESSELMEYER on Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers
Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions