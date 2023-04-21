Detroit Lions WILL pass on DT Jalen Carter in 2023 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions are in a great position for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 6 and No. 18 overall picks. These two early picks give the team an excellent opportunity to secure some game-changing talent for their future. However, there is talk that the Lions are considering selecting Georgia DT Jalen Carter with their No. 6 pick. While Carter is undoubtedly a talented player, maybe even the most talented player in the draft, selecting him would go against what GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have been preaching. Because of this, I believe the Lions will pass on Carter if he is on the board when the No. 6 pick rolls around.

Red Flags will make Detroit Lions say “NO” to Jalen Carter

Selecting Carter with their No. 6 pick based only on his college tape would be a steal for the Lions. That being said, Brad Holmes needs to be strategic with his early picks, and selecting a player with red flags like Carter goes against what he has done so far in his first two drafts with the Lions. While there is no doubt that Carter is a talented player, he has some red flags that could cause concern for the Lions.

The Lions have worked hard to establish a great culture in Allen Park, under the guidance of Holmes and Campbell. The team is looking for players who will fit their roster AND contribute positively to their culture. While Holmes spoke positively about Carter after their Top-30 meeting, feeling “better” about a player is much different than feeling “good” about a player. This is not to say that Carter is not a talented player, but the Lions should be cautious about selecting players who do not fit their plan.

Here is what Holmes said about the Carter situation during his press conference on Thursday:

“Everything’s case by case,” Holmes said. “And some of those players in the past that I’ve been part of that the headline didn’t look as good, and then you dove deep and then you say, ‘Oh,' and they were really key contributors and trusted guys in our locker room, so it’s just a lot of work that’s done and we just do the work.”

“Yeah, he came in and he did a nice job,” Holmes said, referencing Carter's top-30 visit earlier this week. “Yeah. I mean, again, it’s always case by case. Came in, we enjoyed our time with him, did a nice job and I’ll say even after he left his visit, I felt better about him.”

Talent is not everything in the NFL

Jalen Carter is undeniably an ultra-talented player, and when you look at his tape, he is a top prospect in the NFL Draft. However, he does have some red flags, which the Lions should be cautious about. One of his most significant red flags is that he showed up out of shape for his Georgia Pro Day. This may not seem like a significant issue, but it is an indication of poor work ethic and discipline, which are qualities that the Lions do not want on their team. Additionally, Carter has had some injury issues in the past, which is another red flag.

Furthermore, the Lions have already built a solid roster, thanks to Brad Holmes' great work. There is no need for the team to take any chances with their No. 6 overall pick. Instead, they should select another great player who does not have the same red flags as Carter. The Lions need players who will fit their culture and contribute positively to the team. By selecting a safer bet with their top pick, they can ensure that they are building something sustainable and successful.

The Lions WILL pass on Carter in 2023 NFL Draft

In my opinion, Jalen Carter is a great player, and there is no denying his talent. However, the Lions need to be smart with their early picks, and taking a risk on a player with red flags may not be the best move. The Lions need players who will fit their culture and contribute to their success. There are plenty of other great players in this draft who can help the Lions achieve their goals.

Selecting Carter with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft would be a mistake for the Lions. While he is undoubtedly a talented player, being a great NFL player is about more than just talent. The Lions have a great opportunity to secure some game-changing talent with their early picks, and they should not take any unnecessary risks. Instead, they should select players who will fit their culture and contribute positively to the team. Folks, we have seen the type of players that Holmes has added to the Lions roster, both via the NFL Draft and in free agency, and Carter does not seem to fit the mold. My prediction is that the Lions will pass on Carter if he is on the board when the if and when the Lions are on the clock with the No. 6 overall pick. Nation, if you were Brad Holmes and Jalen Carter was still available when the No. 6 pick rolled around, would you take the risk?