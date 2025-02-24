Monday, February 24, 2025
Detroit Lions WILL Prioritize Contract Extension for Aidan Hutchinson

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions have no plans to wait on extending Aidan Hutchinson’s contract, and, in my opinion, it will be their top priority heading into the 2025 season.

Why it Matters

  • Hutchinson’s Potential: The 2022 second-overall pick is on the verge of resetting the market for EDGE rushers. Coming off a strong start to the 2024 season, and with a bright future ahead, Hutchinson is poised to be one of the highest-paid players at his position.
  • Injury Discount?: Some believe Hutchinson may accept a discount due to his past injury, but that’s highly unlikely. His impact on the field has been undeniable, and he has proven he’s worth top-tier money.

Why the Lions Should Extend Him Early:

  • Fifth-Year Option: The Lions could exercise Hutchinson’s fifth-year option, but it will cost them millions more. Waiting to extend him would mean paying far more in 2026.
  • Paying Early = Cheaper: Extending Hutchinson now, making him the highest-paid EDGE rusher in the league, is still cheaper than waiting another year. This move not only secures his future but also saves the Lions money in the long run.

Bottom Line:

Hutchinson is an undeniable cornerstone of the Lions’ defense, and by prioritizing his extension, the Lions are making a smart financial move. Expect the team to lock him up before the start of the 2025 season.

