Where the Detroit Lions will be selecting in the 2020 NFL Draft

Draft Day is officially upon us and for Detroit Lions fans, this is basically our Super Bowl!

The 2020 NFL Draft will kick off tonight at 8 PM ET and as of this moment, the Lions hold the No. 3 overall pick in the first round. That, of course, could change in an instant as there have been a plethora of rumors circulating about Bob Quinn trading down.

Let’s take a look at where the Lions will be picking in each of the 7 rounds of the NFL Draft.

As you can see below, the Lions now own 9 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Round 1 (No. 3)

Round 2 (No. 35)

Round 3 (No. 67)

Round 3 (No. 85)

Round 4 (No. 109)

Round 5 (No. 149)

Round 5 (No. 166)

Round 6 (No. 182)

Round 7 (No. 235)

Nation, do you trust Detroit Lions, GM Bob Quinn, to make the right moves with all of these picks?