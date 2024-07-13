Detroit Lions Win Over NFL Films Crew

Lions News: NFL Films Employees Growing Affection for Detroit Lions

NFL Films and Netflix released the eight-part docuseries “Receiver,” showcasing the lives of five NFL receivers throughout the 2023 season, including Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown. Following closely on the heels of the Lions’ appearance on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” in 2022, the extensive coverage by NFL Films over two consecutive years is fostering admiration among the crew for the Lions organization.

Shannon Furman of NFL Films, who has worked on both “Hard Knocks” and “Receiver,” told The Athletic that the Lions’ welcoming nature has left a significant impression. “They’ve just been so welcoming to us,” Furman said. “They trust us, they trust me and the crew that I work with. […] It’s hard not to become a fan when you’ve been around a team like that. You root for good people, and it feels like that’s what the Lions organization is right now—it’s a lot of good people who are just working really hard to try and do this for the city, and all of that feels so genuine. It’s been really fun to be part of it.”

Furman’s sentiments reflect the increasingly positive perception of the Lions, a team determined to transform its trajectory both on and off the field. The Lions’ openness and genuine approach have not only built trust but have also humanized the organization to the media covering them.

For a comprehensive deep dive into NFL Films’ experience with the Lions and Amon-Ra St. Brown’s rise, Colton Pouncy’s piece in The Athletic is highly recommended.