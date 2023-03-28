Detroit Lions withdraw 2 rule change proposals

According to GM Brad Holmes, the Detroit Lions have withdrawn two of their initial three proposed rule changes at the annual NFL owners' meetings. The team originally suggested expanding the challenge system to include personal foul infractions, more opportunities for a third challenge, and giving replay officials jurisdiction over penalties. The Lions are now focusing on a potential third challenge and allowing teams to designate a third emergency quarterback from the inactive list or practice squad for each game. The proposals, along with others, will be voted on at the NFL owners' meetings in Phoenix, and they require support from 75% of the team owners to become a reality.

Key Points:

The Detroit Lions have withdrawn two proposed rule changes.

They are now focused on a potential third challenge and allowing teams to designate a third emergency quarterback.

The proposals will be voted on at the annual NFL owners' meetings.

A proposal needs support from 75% of the team owners to become a reality.

Brad Holmes explains that Detroit Lions have withdrawn two rule change proposals

On Monday, during the 2023 NFL Owners Meetings, Holmes explained that the Lions have decided to withdraw two rule change proposals for the upcoming season.

- Advertisement -

“So two of them we withdrew,” Lions general manager Brad Holmes said at the NFL owners meetings, “and so those aren’t on the table anymore and we still got a couple more that we’ll just see how the voting process goes out with the potential third challenge and then the potential emergency third quarterback, and we’ll see how it goes.”

Why it matters for Detroit Lions and other NFL teams

The Lions' withdrawal of two rule change proposals highlights the importance of the annual NFL owners' meetings. The meetings provide a platform for teams to submit and vote on proposals that could impact the game and its players. With only a 75% vote needed to make a proposal a reality, each team's vote holds significant weight in the decision-making process. The Lions' shift in focus also indicates the team's priorities in terms of rule changes.