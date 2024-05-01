Detroit Lions work out 2 Quarterbacks at Rookie Minicamp

Detroit Lions work out 2 Quarterbacks

The Detroit Lions are using their rookie minicamp to evaluate talent beyond just those selected in the recent NFL Draft, with an eye on adding depth at the quarterback position. The Lions hosted workouts for two quarterbacks: Cade Peterson from Grand Valley State and Theo Day from Northern Iowa.

Cade Peterson: A Local Prospect

Peterson, a product of Division II Grand Valley State University, showcased his dual-threat capabilities in college. Last season, he recorded 2,116 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes, and eight interceptions. On the ground, Peterson added 435 rushing yards and six touchdowns, demonstrating his mobility with a total of 21 rushing touchdowns over his collegiate career.

Theo Day: Seeking a New Opportunity

Theo Day, a former Michigan State quarterback who transferred to Northern Iowa, also participated in the Detroit Lions’ rookie minicamp. Day passed for 2,876 yards and 16 touchdowns against 15 interceptions last season. His peak performance came in 2022, when he threw for 3,121 yards and 26 touchdowns with just six interceptions, signaling his potential to grow into a more consistent player.

Lions’ Current Quarterback Situation

With a quarterback room that already includes Jared Goff, Hendon Hooker, and Nate Sudfeld, the Lions seem well-prepared for the 2024 season. However, the workouts for Peterson and Day suggest that the team is still open to developing talent and ensuring they have robust options, potentially for practice squad development or emergency backup roles.’

