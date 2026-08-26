Detroit Lions Work Out Two Cornerbacks Ahead of Final Cuts

The Detroit Lions are taking another look at the cornerback market before making their final roster decisions.

Detroit worked out free-agent cornerbacks Shaun Jolly and Eric Scott Jr. on Tuesday, according to the NFL transaction wire. The tryouts come during the final week of training camp as the Lions continue evaluating the depth behind their established players in the secondary.

Neither player was immediately signed following the workouts.

Still, both bring different profiles to Allen Park.

Shaun Jolly Brings Experience and Special Teams Value

Jolly, 27, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2022.

The 5-foot-9 cornerback originally signed with Cleveland before the Los Angeles Rams added him from the Browns’ practice squad during his rookie season. He appeared in six regular-season games for Los Angeles between 2022 and 2023, with nearly all of his work coming on special teams.

His college production was more substantial.

Jolly recorded six interceptions and 25 passes defended at Appalachian State while earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors three times.

He remained with the Rams organization through last summer before an undisclosed injury resulted in him being waived with an injury designation. Jolly eventually reached an injury settlement with Los Angeles.

For Detroit, his special teams background could be just as important as anything he does at cornerback. Players competing for the final spots in the secondary generally need to contribute in more than one phase.

Eric Scott Jr. Offers More Size on the Outside

Scott brings a different physical profile.

The former Southern Miss cornerback was selected by Dallas in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, No. 178 overall. At roughly 6-foot and 197 pounds, Scott entered the league with the size and explosiveness teams typically look for in an outside cornerback.

Dallas actually traded up to select him.

Scott spent his rookie year on the Cowboys’ roster before being released in 2024. Kansas City claimed him shortly afterward, and he later spent time on the Chiefs’ practice squad before an injury ended his 2025 preseason.

During his final season at Southern Miss, Scott intercepted two passes and returned both for touchdowns. His college career included five interceptions across three seasons with the Golden Eagles.

The Lions have spent the summer sorting through a crowded cornerback group, and injuries have complicated some of those evaluations. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., for example, has dealt with multiple scares while trying to regain ground in the competition, including another ankle issue late in camp.

That comes after Detroit entered camp with several players competing for roles behind D.J. Reed.

Jolly and Scott are not suddenly favorites to make Detroit’s 53-man roster simply because they worked out Tuesday.

Their visits do show the Lions are still evaluating alternatives.

At this stage of August, that is exactly what teams should be doing.