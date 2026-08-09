Detroit Lions Work Out Former Packers Wide Receiver

The Detroit Lions are continuing to explore potential additions at wide receiver.

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, Detroit worked out former Green Bay Packers receiver Julian Hicks on Sunday.

Hicks, 26, is listed at 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds and has spent time in Green Bay’s organization over the past two seasons. The Packers initially signed him to a futures contract in January 2025, later released him in August, brought him back to the practice squad in January 2026, and released him again later that month.

Hicks Brings Size to Lions Receiver Competition

Hicks played college football at Central Michigan and Akron.

Across 25 collegiate games, he caught 62 passes for 543 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 8.8 yards per reception. His best statistical season came at Central Michigan in 2018, when he recorded 28 catches for 313 yards and four touchdowns.

At 6-foot-2, Hicks gives Detroit another bigger-bodied receiver to evaluate as training camp moves along.

The Lions already have established options at the top of the depth chart with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and second-year receiver Isaac TeSlaa, but competition remains for the final spots in the room.

A workout does not guarantee a signing, but Brad Holmes continues to keep tabs on available players as Detroit works through camp and prepares for the preseason.

Bottom Line

The Lions worked out former Packers receiver Julian Hicks on Sunday, giving Detroit another option to consider at a position where roster spots remain up for grabs.

Hicks has not yet established himself in an NFL regular-season lineup, but his size and previous time in Green Bay make him an intriguing camp evaluation.

For now, he is simply a name to watch as Detroit continues adjusting its roster.