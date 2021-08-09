Detroit Lions work out pair of free-agent wide receivers, including former Spartan

The Detroit Lions have already come to terms on a contract with free-agent CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, whom they worked out and liked what they saw. And now, two more players are hoping for the same chance.

They’ve worked out free-agent wide receivers Bennie Fowler and Darius Jennings:

Detroit Lions worked out Bennie Fowler and Darius Jennings — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 9, 2021

Fowler attended Detroit Country Day School and played collegiately at Michigan State before being signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He’s suited up for six NFL teams so far in his career, hauling in 97 receptions for 1,101 yards in 68 career games

Meanwhile, Jennings played collegiately at Virginia before he was signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2015 He has also played for the Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans, while racking up 27 receptions for 235 yards. He also plays as a return specialist, racking up 1,052 yards on 38 returns.