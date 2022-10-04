Detroit Lions work out pair of kickers after cutting Dominik Eberle

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions were not only down a handful of offensive starters, but they were also without starting kicker Austin Seibert against the Seattle Seahawks.

Instead of Seibert kicking field goals and kicking off for the Lions, Dominik Eberle was called off from the practice squad to handle the duties.

Unfortunately, things did not go as planned for Eberle as he not only missed a pair of extra points but also sent a kickoff out of bounds, which resulted in a penalty for the Lions.

On Tuesday, the Lions announced they had cut Eberle.

Which kickers worked out for the Detroit Lions?

Not long after the news broke that the Detroit Lions had cut Dominik Eberle, Aaron Wilson reported that the Lions had worked out a couple of kickers on Tuesday.

According to Wilson, the Lions worked out kickers Sam Ficken and Lirim Hajrullahu, according to league sources.

Who will kick for the Detroit Lions against the New England Patriots?

Dan Campbell spoke to the media on Monday and he told reporters that he would be working out some kickers, which pretty much spelled the end for Dominik Eberle.

“We’re bringing in some guys to kick, just to get a look at them,” Campbell said.

Campbell added that the hope was for Austin Seibert to practice on Wednesday.

“We’re hopeful to see if we can get Seibert to kick Wednesday, see where he’s at,” Campbell said on Monday. “So, we’re just keeping our options open, looking at everything.”

Expect the Lions to sign a kicker prior to the weekend but if Seibert can prove that he is good to go, he will certainly get the nod against he Patriots.