Detroit Lions work out T.J. Smith during rookie minicamp

Detroit Lions work out T.J. Smith

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their upcoming rookie minicamp, they are set to evaluate more than just their freshly drafted talent and undrafted free agents. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Lions have also extended an invitation to veteran defensive tackle T.J. Smith to participate in workouts during the camp.

Free agent defensive tackle T.J. Smith will participate in #Lions rookie minicamp as a tryout player next week, per source. Smith spent the last three seasons with Minnesota. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 1, 2024

T.J. Smith’s Journey in the NFL

Smith entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 but has spent the majority of his career in the NFC North with the Minnesota Vikings. Over the past three seasons, Smith’s role has primarily been confined to the practice squad, with occasional elevations to the active roster. Despite his limited regular-season action—appearing in only four games—he made two appearances last season for the Vikings.

Assessing Smith’s Potential Fit with the Lions

The Lions’ decision to invite Smith to their rookie minicamp suggests they are interested in assessing his potential contributions to their defensive line depth. With Smith’s experience in the NFC North and familiarity with the division’s style of play, the Lions could be looking at him as a viable option to add depth to their interior defense, especially given the fluctuating nature of practice squad players and the constant need for depth in the NFL.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Veteran Evaluation: The Detroit Lions are set to evaluate veteran defensive tackle T.J. Smith during their rookie minicamp, showcasing their interest in assessing experienced players alongside new talent. Limited Experience: Despite entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers in 2020, T.J. Smith has had limited exposure in regular-season games, spending most of his time on the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad. Potential Roster Impact: Smith’s workout with the Lions highlights the team’s initiative to bolster their defensive line depth by considering seasoned players who could provide valuable experience and depth.

The Bottom Line

T.J. Smith’s invitation to the Detroit Lions’ rookie minicamp represents a critical opportunity for the veteran defensive tackle to showcase his skills and potentially secure a more stable position on the team. While his past NFL experience has been limited, his familiarity with the division and potential to provide depth make him an intriguing prospect for the Lions as they continue to build their roster for the upcoming season.