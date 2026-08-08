Former NFL Starter Among 3 Detroit Lions Tryouts

The Detroit Lions used Friday to take a closer look at three defensive free agents, including one veteran nose tackle with extensive starting experience.

Detroit worked out defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi and cornerbacks Ryan Cooper and Anthony Kendall, according to Pride of Detroit. As of Saturday morning, none of the three had signed.

The timing is interesting because the Lions are dealing with some uncertainty along the defensive line and continue to sort through their depth at cornerback.

Folorunso Fatukasi Brings the Most Experience

Fatukasi is easily the most established player of the group.

The 31-year-old defensive tackle has appeared in 90 NFL games with 64 starts since entering the league as a sixth-round pick of the New York Jets in 2018. He played only four games in 2025 because of a shoulder injury, but he still recorded 1.5 sacks during that abbreviated season.

At 6-foot-4 and 318 pounds, Fatukasi fits the profile of a true interior run defender.

That could matter for Detroit.

The Lions lost DJ Reader during the offseason and entered camp with Aidan Keanaaina among the few players on the roster carrying traditional nose tackle size. Keanaaina was absent from Friday’s scrimmage-style practice for an undisclosed reason, adding another layer of intrigue to Fatukasi’s workout. Detroit’s preseason defensive-line group already includes Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Mekhi Wingo and several younger players competing for reserve roles.

Fatukasi was once regarded as one of the better run-stuffing tackles in football. His recent play has not matched his peak years, but Detroit would not be asking him to become an every-down star.

The Lions would be looking for size, experience and early-down resistance.

Ben Stille Signing Does Not Necessarily Close the Door

Detroit already added another defensive tackle this week, signing veteran Ben Stille to a one-year contract.

Stille brings 18 games of NFL experience and has recorded two career sacks, but at 6-foot-4 and 296 pounds, he projects differently from Fatukasi. He has more of a three-technique build with some positional flexibility rather than being a classic space-eating nose tackle.

That distinction matters.

Signing Stille does not necessarily remove Detroit’s interest in another interior defender, especially if Keanaaina or Mekhi Wingo misses additional time.

Fatukasi would provide a different body type and skill set.

Ryan Cooper Gets Another NFL Look

Cooper represents the younger upside play among the cornerbacks.

He went undrafted in 2024 and has bounced through multiple NFL opportunities without establishing himself on a regular-season roster.

Cooper spent the 2026 spring season with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL, where he received meaningful game experience in the secondary. Birmingham finished 4-6 while its defense recorded eight interceptions as a team.

According to Pride of Detroit, Cooper finished his UFL season with 25 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception in nine games.

For Detroit, this would be a developmental evaluation.

The Lions are already sorting through a secondary that includes D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Roger McCreary and rookie Keith Abney II. Adding another corner at this stage would be about increasing competition and finding someone capable of helping on special teams.

Anthony Kendall Has NFL Special-Teams Experience

Kendall has a little more NFL experience than Cooper.

The former Baldwin Wallace standout went undrafted in 2023 before landing with the Tennessee Titans. He appeared in 16 games as a rookie, with the majority of his work coming on special teams.

That experience is probably what makes him interesting to Detroit.

Backup defensive backs often earn roster spots by proving they can cover kicks, tackle in space and handle multiple assignments for special-teams coordinator Dave Fipp.

Kendall has since spent time with Baltimore and Cleveland but has not appeared in another regular-season game.

His college résumé showed legitimate ball production. In his final season at Baldwin Wallace, Kendall recorded 15 pass breakups, three interceptions, 56 tackles and four tackles for loss.

He also tested well enough athletically to keep earning NFL looks.

Why Detroit Is Still Shopping on Defense

These workouts should not be interpreted as evidence that Brad Holmes is panicking.

This is what teams do in August.

Training camp creates injuries, fatigue and constant roster churn. Teams maintain lists of available players and update those evaluations throughout the summer.

Detroit also has enough unsettled situations to justify taking a closer look.

Keanaaina missed Friday’s practice. Wingo recently dealt with a groin issue. D.J. Reed also sat out Friday for an undisclosed reason.

Those circumstances make workouts at defensive tackle and cornerback perfectly logical.

The Lions do not have to sign anyone.

They simply need to know which players they trust if the roster requires another move.

Fatukasi Is the Name to Watch

If Detroit signs one of these three players, Fatukasi would be the most intriguing.

His résumé is substantially deeper than the others, and his size addresses a specific role the Lions do not have in abundance.

There would be questions about his health and whether his run defense can return closer to its earlier form.

But as an August addition competing for rotational snaps?

The risk would be minimal.

The Lions have invested heavily in creating competition throughout the roster. Fatukasi would immediately add another experienced option to the middle of Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions worked out defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi and cornerbacks Ryan Cooper and Anthony Kendall on Friday.

None had signed as of Saturday morning, but the workouts give Brad Holmes additional options while Detroit works through injuries and roster battles on defense.

Fatukasi is the most recognizable name and potentially the best positional fit because of his size and 64 career starts.

Cooper and Kendall offer something different: inexpensive competition, special-teams potential and another opportunity to uncover useful depth before roster cuts begin.

For now, they are just names on Detroit’s workout list.

In training camp, that can change quickly.