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Report: Lions Eye Two Veteran DBs After Defensive Collapse

Lions workout Jordan Fuller Jalen Mills
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The Detroit Lions are continuing their search for secondary help.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Detroit will work out a group of defensive backs on Monday. Veteran safety Jordan Fuller and cornerback Jalen Mills, who spent the 2025 season with the Lions, are among the reported participants.

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It is a workout, not a signing. But it is also not hard to see why Detroit is looking.

The Lions have allowed 71 points through their first two games, including 41 in Thursday night’s loss to Buffalo. The defense has dealt with coverage busts, explosive plays, and injuries in the secondary, most recently Avonte Maddox’s foot injury.

Drew Petzing Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions injury report September 10 Detroit Lions final Week 1 injury report Detroit Lions salary cap space Levi Onwuzurike Ben Stille Lions Christian Izien Week 1 status Christian Izien Week 1 status Brad Holmes Tate Ratledge center Avonte Maddox injury Detroit Lions Week 2 Injury Report Lions Joey Porter Jr trade Avonte Maddox injury Lions workout Jordan Fuller Jalen Mills

Detroit Is Looking for Experienced Help

Fuller would give Detroit an experienced safety option. The former Rams starter has appeared in 79 NFL games, with 63 starts, during his career, according to his Pro Football Reference profile.

Mills offers familiarity. The veteran defensive back played in Detroit last season and has experience at both cornerback and safety. That positional flexibility matters for a unit still trying to get players on the same page.

The Lions have already reportedly checked in on free-agent cornerback Kenny Moore II. Working out Fuller, Mills, and other defensive backs indicates the club is assessing multiple ways to address a problem it cannot afford to ignore.

No Move Has Been Made Yet

Detroit has not announced a corresponding transaction, and there is no guarantee either Fuller or Mills will sign with the team.

Still, the timing is revealing. The Lions have a week to prepare for the New York Jets, and Dan Campbell acknowledged that Detroit needs substantial cleanup work, particularly in the back end.

A workout will not fix the defense. It is, however, a reasonable first step for a team that needs more than promises heading into Week 3.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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