Detroit Lions would land Dallas Cowboys QB in proposed trade

When you look up and down the Detroit Lions roster, it does not take too long to realize that there is still plenty of work to be done before they can even dream about winning a Super Bowl.

Most of the Lions’ roster-building work will be done via free agency and the NFL Draft but every now and then a trade can be made to address some of the backup positions on the team.

When it comes to the Lions, one of the weaknesses they have when it comes to their depth players is quarterback.

As it stands, David Blough and Tim Boyle will battle for the No. 2 spot but to be completely honest, neither of those quarterbacks are very reliable if starter Jared Goff needs to miss time.

Detroit Lions land Cowboys QB in proposed trade

At this point in the game, the only way for the Detroit Lions to improve their backup QB situation would be to make a trade or wait to see if any options become available via cuts during training camp.

In a proposed trade suggested on Heavy.com, the Lions would send WR Quintez Cephus to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for QB Cooper Rush.

From Heavy.com:

Rush’s stock has never been higher, so dealing him now would be opportunistic. Further, the Lions currently have three quarterbacks on the roster in Goff, David Blough and Tim Boyle as their current options.

Blough has four career touchdowns to six interceptions, while Boyle has three career touchdowns to six interceptions. Considering that the Lions have accumulated a lot of offensive playmakers, neither seems like a solid option to back up Goff if he goes down.

Player swaps at this point in the offseason are rare, but the Lions could deal a player who’s not vital to their team while bringing in a QB who has a better chance of performing well in a worst-case scenario.

Nation, if you were Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and this trade was on the table, would you make it happen?

