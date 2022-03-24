Detroit Lions would land WR DK Metcalf in suggested trade with Seattle Seahawks

What will the Detroit Lions do when they are on the clock with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

For some time now, I have suggested that the best move for the Lions would be to trade down in the draft, as there does not seem to be an elite player who will be available to them when they are on the clock. (I believe Aidan Hutchinson goes No. 1 to the Jaguars)

That being said, as we all know, it is much easier to say you want to trade down than to actually pull it off.

Well, one local writer, Mike Payton, suggests the Lions trade the No. 2 overall pick and their 6th round pick) No. 181 overall), to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for WR DK Metcalf, their No. 9 pick, and their second-round pick (No. 41 overall).

Payton does note that Metcalf is going into the final year of his current contract and you can bet he will try to break the bank with his next contract. That is something I would be 100% against doing as it is a HUGE mistake to overpay for a wide receiver.

But, if Hutchinson is off the board, and the Lions are not in love with QB Malik Willis or another player at No. 2, they should make this deal, get another second-round pick in the process, and then move on from Metcalf either before the 2022 NFL Trade deadline or at the conclusion of the season.

Of course, this is just a make-believe trade suggestion that we know would never happen.