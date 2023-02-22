Detroit Lions would land WR Tee Higgins in proposed trade with Bengals

Pro Football Focus has released an article, “Five trades to watch out for in the 2023 NFL offseason,” which includes a trade that could send Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins to the Detroit Lions. This potential trade has caused some buzz among football fans and analysts, as it could have a significant impact on both teams' offenses. In this article, we will discuss the details of the trade and why it matters for the Lions.

Details and Rationale of Trade that Would Send Tee Higgins to the Detroit Lions

Lions get: Tee Higgins

Bengals get: 2023 1st Round Pick (No. 18), 2024 4th Round Pick

Here is PFF's rationale for the trade, from a Lions' perspective:

- Advertisement -

From Detroit’s perspective, while they made a huge trade-up in the 2022 NFL Draft for speedy wide receiver Jameson Williams, they followed that move up by sending tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings for a package including a second-round pick at the trade deadline.

Here, the Lions send the No. 18 overall pick — the same pick the Philadelphia Eagles traded to the Tennessee Titans for A.J. Brown during last year’s draft — along with a future fourth-rounder for Higgins. Higgins can be the new big-bodied receiver in the Lions' offense, filling the void left by Hockenson and potentially free agent D.J. Chark Jr. Last but certainly not least, the Lions will still have the No. 6 overall pick from the Los Angeles Rams in this year’s draft.

Higgins has been durable and productive through his first three seasons, using his big frame to haul in 44 contested catches over the span — fifth most among wide receivers in the NFL — with his 25 catches on balls thrown 20-plus yards downfield tied for 14th. Defenses would be in a bind trying to defend Higgins, Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown each week.

Why it Matters for the Lions

While the Lions would have to give up a first-round pick to land Higgins, some may think this trade would be a major win for them. Higgins has been productive and consistent throughout his first three seasons in the NFL, and he would be a great addition to the Lions' offense. With Higgins, Williams, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions would have a dangerous receiving corps that would be tough for opposing defenses to stop. That being said, I am not a huge fan of giving up the No. 18 pick for a wide receiver when the Lions have bigger needs.

Bottom Line

Overall, the potential trade that could send Tee Higgins to the Detroit Lions would be an exciting development for both teams. While the Bengals would be losing a talented wide receiver, the Lions would be gaining a player who could help take their offense to the next level. Despite the fact that Higgins could level up the Lions' offense, giving up the No. 18 overall pick to obtain him is not something I would be comfortable doing. Granted, Lions' GM Brad Holmes traded all the way up to No. 12 to select Jameson Williams in 2022, so you never know what could happen!