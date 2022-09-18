Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown breaks NFL record

When the Detroit Lions selected WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, I jumped for joy (as much as you can jump for joy for a fourth-round pick) because I projected him to be the next Golden Tate.

Well, St. Brown did not get off to the hottest of starts (six catches in his first three games) but he finished off the season as one of the hottest (and most productive) receivers in the NFL as he hauled in 51 catches for 560 yards and five TDs in his final six games.

In fact, St. Brown had eight or more catches in each of the final six games of the season, which put him in a position to join some elite receivers in NFL history.

Only four other receivers in NFL history have recorded eight or more catches in seven consecutive games and they are as follows:

Antonio Brown (8 in 2014)

Michael Thomas (8 in 2019)

Anquan Boldin (7 in 2005)

Travis Kelce (7 in 2020)

By catching eight passes in Week 1 and Week 2, St. Brown has tied the NFL record for consecutive games with eight or more catches.

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown sets NFL record

On Sunday, against the Washington Commanders, Amon-Ra St. Brown set an NFL record by catching eight or more passes and a touchdown in his sixth-consecutive game.

St. Brown moves past former Cincinnati Bengals WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who had eight or more catches and a touchdown in five-straight games back in 2007.

Nation, are you surprised that Amon-Ra has continued his dominance despite the Lions having more weapons than a year ago?