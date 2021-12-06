Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown explains what went through his head on walk-off TD [Video]

Sunday is a day that Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will never forget as he scored a walk-off touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

Following the game, St. Brown spoke to the media and explained what was going through his head on the final play of the game.

Brown noted that the Lions players are told in practice that on the final play of a game, they have to make absolutely sure that they are in the end zone because of they are tackled outside of the end zone, the game would be over. He added that he was wide open but it seemed like the ball was in the air forever before he finally caught it.

Here are St. Brown’s comments.

.@amonra_stbrown on what was going through his mind on the game-winning TD pic.twitter.com/XvcsYAVF2g — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 5, 2021