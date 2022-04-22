Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown featured in “No Days Off’ series

It was a good rookie season for Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who passed Herschel Walker (76) for the most receptions a first-year player not selected within the first 3 rounds of a draft, while also setting team records for rookie receptions (90) and receiving yards (912).

And now, he’s been featured in an episode of the spinoff of the “No Days Off” video series from Whistle entitled “Days Off”, in which he talks about his rookie campaign and the motivation that he felt upon his being selected by the Lions.

“I would definitely say that I have that chip on my shoulder still from draft day, a day I will never forget,” he said. “I knew I wasn’t going to go in the first round, but I thought for sure in the second or third round. They were all waiting there, all my friends and family, to congratulate me on getting drafted, I never got picked. That was my goal growing up was to hear my name called on draft day. I definitely think it’s going to help me in the long run.”

– – Quotes via SideLionReport Link – –

