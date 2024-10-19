Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Fined By NFL

On Saturday, the NFL revealed its list of fines handed out for Week 6, and Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown found himself among the penalized players. St. Brown was fined $11,255 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct, specifically for taunting, during the fourth quarter of the Lions' dominant 47-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

I'm sure this will go over well… pic.twitter.com/2v75mmzxNV — Justin Rogers | Detroit Football Network (@Justin_Rogers) October 19, 2024

The fine stems from a moment late in the game when emotions ran high, and St. Brown engaged in a celebration deemed excessive by league officials. Despite the hefty fine, the Lions wideout played a key role in helping his team secure the blowout win, as Detroit continues its impressive 2024 campaign.

This incident hasn't dimmed St. Brown's impact on the field, where he's been a key weapon for the Lions’ potent offense. However, it serves as a reminder that even in victory, the NFL enforces strict regulations regarding sportsmanship and conduct.