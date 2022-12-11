Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown makes NFL history

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft
  • St. Brown just made NFL history

When the Detroit Lions were on the clock in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell were very excited because they were about to select WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. Well, that selection has paid off in a big way so far as St. Brown has emerged as one of the best young wide receivers in the entire NFL. On Sunday, Amon-Ra made history during the Lions’ matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions, Fantasy Football

How did Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown make NFL History?

According to Detroit Lions PR, St. Brown is now the first wide receiver in NFL history to accumulate 150 receptions and 150 rushing yards through the first 30 games of a player’s career.

Well done, Amon-Ra!

Amon-Ra St. Brown

