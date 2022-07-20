When the Detroit Lions selected WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, I jumped for joy (as much as you can jump for joy for a fourth-round pick) because I projected him to be the next Golden Tate.

Well, St. Brown did not get off to the hottest of starts (six catches in his first three games) but he finished off the season as one of the hottest (and most productive) receivers in the NFL as he hauled in 51 catches for 560 yards and five TDs in his final six games.

In fact, St. Brown had eight or more catches in each of the final six games of the season, which puts him in a position to join some elite receivers in NFL history.

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown on verge of joining elite list

If Amon-Ra St. Brown is able to rack up eight or more receptions during the Detroit Lions Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, he will be in rare air.

Only four other receivers in NFL history have recorded eight or more catches in seven consecutive games and they are as follows:

Antonio Brown (8 in 2014)

Michael Thomas (8 in 2019)

Anquan Boldin (7 in 2005)

Travis Kelce (7 in 2020)

With the additions the Detroit Lions made during the offseason, some may forget about Amon-Ra St. Brown heading into the 2022 regular season but that would be a huge mistake.

“Saint’s the guy,” Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said in June.

“That’s the dude in terms of like he gets it and he continues to get it, and it’s good to see,” Randle El said. “Second year, same focus — even greater focus. Like, ‘Coach, teach me this.’ … Like all right, this guy wants to learn over and over again. So it’s always good to see and he’s back doing it again and still making those plays.”

Nation, what are your expectations for Amon-Ra St. Brown in 2022?

