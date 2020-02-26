Detroit Lions WR Danny Amendola contract details may surprise you

The Detroit Lions have announced they are re-signing veteran WR Danny Amendola to a 1-year deal.

According to Tom Pelissero, the deal is a $5 million extension that includes $4.5 million guaranteed. Pelissero adds that Amendola will get $5.5 if he produces as he did in 2019, with max incentives which would get him to $6 million.

The #Lions signed WR Danny Amendola to a one-year, $5 million extension that includes $4.5M guaranteed, source said. He’d get $5.5M if he produces like last year — max with incentives is $6M. Another solid payday at age 34. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 26, 2020

- Advertisement -

This contract may surprise you as it is a slight raise from a year ago for a wide receiver who will turn 35 during the 2020 season.