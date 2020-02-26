30.9 F
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions WR Danny Amendola contract details may surprise you

By Don Drysdale

Detroit Lions WR Danny Amendola contract details may surprise you

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

The Detroit Lions have announced they are re-signing veteran WR Danny Amendola to a 1-year deal.

According to Tom Pelissero, the deal is a $5 million extension that includes $4.5 million guaranteed. Pelissero adds that Amendola will get $5.5 if he produces as he did in 2019, with max incentives which would get him to $6 million.

This contract may surprise you as it is a slight raise from a year ago for a wide receiver who will turn 35 during the 2020 season.

