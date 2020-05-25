Detroit Lions WR Danny Amendola will not let COVID-19 stop him from prepping for 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are all facing many challenges that we have not faced before in our lives and hopefully, we will never have to face again.

For Detroit Lions WR Danny Amendola, he is just trying to control what he can control as he tries to get his offseason work in, despite gyms and practice fields being closed.

From Peter King:

“Control what you can control,” he says. This is the 34-year-old Amendola’s 12th NFL season. Detroit is his fourth different team, and he’s in his second year as a Lion. The toughest thing, he told me, is that both of the local gyms in Austin where he works out have had to close because of the pandemic, so he had to improvise. He has re-located a weight room—with a dumbbell circuit, Kettlebells, and traditional weights and bars—at the back-house of an Austin friend. That’s where he lifts. He works out at several other places, doing Yoga at his home and throwing with NFL quarterbacks Baker Mayfield (Browns) at Austin’s Westlake High and with Colt McCoy (Giants) on varying days; on this day, he had Yoga at 2:15, and a throwing session with McCoy at 3. “I’ve been throwing twice a week for about a month with Baker,” he said. He also flew (“private,” he said, “being very safe”) to Atlanta for four days of throwing with Matthew Stafford.

“We’re going to miss 14 on-field sessions of OTAs, most likely,” Amendola said. “That’s going to be the toughest thing to get over. But everybody’s in the same boat. For us, the good thing is we got the offense installed last year [under offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell], and we’ve got a lot of the same people back this year.”

The players who do what they can to prep for the 2020 season will have a nice advantage when things kick-off.