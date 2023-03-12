Detroit Lions WR DJ Chark drawing interest from Cleveland Browns

The Detroit Lions signed wide receiver DJ Chark to a 1-year, $10 million contract prior to the 2022 season. Chark got off to a tough start, missing time because of an injury, but played better down the stretch. He ended up catching 30 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns on the season. Now, with the free agent wide receiver market being weak this year, it is likely that Chark can get more money from another team. One team reportedly interested in Chark is the Cleveland Browns.

Key Points:

Chark caught 30 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

The free-agent wide receiver market is weak this year.

Chark has expressed interest in re-signing with the Lions.

The Browns are reportedly interested in Chark.

Why it Matters for DJ Chark and Detroit Lions

Chark has expressed interest in re-signing with the Lions, but with the wide receiver market being as weak as it is, he will likely be able to demand more money than the Lions are willing to pay him. If Chark does leave for another team, the Lions will be on the lookout for his replacement.

Bottom Line: Chark could leave for more money

Chark is drawing interest from the Browns, and with the weak free agent wide receiver market, he could demand more money than the Lions are willing to pay him. If Chark leaves, the Lions will need to find a new wide receiver to replace him.