Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams’ doctor weighs in on ACL injury

With the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama.

Though most people seem to believe that trading up for Williams was the perfect move, there are plenty who are skeptical for multiple reasons, including the fact that he is currently recovering from a torn ACL injury.

During a recent interview with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Dr. Lyle Cain talked about Williams’ injury.

From Detroit Free Press:

“Jameson’s goal is to play first preseason game, obviously,” said Dr. Lyle Cain, an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. “I told him, I said, ‘Look, depending on which team you go to, most teams are probably — they’re going to be very conservative. You’ve got to understand that.’ And he’ll get talked into it, but I know he’s, in his mind said he’s going to be ready Game 1.”

Cain added that Williams’ ACL injury was “straight forward” and that will make his recovery easier.

“There’s a wide variety of ACL injuries from pretty straight forward to very complex,” Cain said. “And his was a very straight forward one, which makes it easier for him, for sure.”

“I’m sure you saw him on draft day, he looks like nothing ever happened and he’s kind of one of those guys where he looked so good, so fast that I think the question for the medical staff of the Lions is going to be how fast to let him progress and get moving because I think the course of history in the NFL has been to be relatively conservative and slow with return for the athlete,” Cain said. “Because Jameson got hurt in January, last game possible, just like getting hurt in the NFL season, a lot of times the team will make a decision to kind of go slow in the summer and count for kind of a mid-season return. But I think for all the stuff that I’ve seen and from how he’s progressed, I think Jameson will be — he’ll be ready to go as quickly as everybody lets him go.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Lions deal with Williams’ injury and how careful they are to not rush him back too soon.

Don’t be surprised at all if Williams does not suit up for the Lions in Week 1 of the 2022 season as that may be the wise move for his future.

