Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams switches jersey number

Detroit Lions rookie Jameson Williams has switched his jersey number and it is going to look very familiar to the fans.

As you can see in the tweet below from Eric Woodyard, Williams has officially switched his jersey to No. 9.

The No. 9 jersey, of course, was worn by Matthew Stafford during his time with the Lions.

According to Woodyard, Williams reached out to Stafford via text as an act of courtesy before making the move official.

Prior to the switch, Williams was going to wear No. 18.

#Lions rookie Jameson Williams has officially switched his jersey to No. 9 — Matthew Stafford’s old Detroit number. He was looking for a single digit number and actually reached out to Stafford on his own via text as an act of courtesy, according to a source. Classy move. pic.twitter.com/wzkhJmQRQd — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 10, 2022

