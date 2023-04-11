Merch
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams wants to switch his jersey number

By W.G. Brady
Inside the Article:

Earlier today, news broke that the Detroit Lions have traded Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round draft pick. Okudah wore the No. 1 jersey for the Lions, which means that number will now be available. Though it may not be available for long as second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams has already put dibs on the number.

Jameson Williams Detroit Lions

Key Points

  • The Lions have traded Jeff Okudah
  • Okudah wore No. 1 with the Lions
  • Williams has already put dibs on the newly available No. 1 jersey

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and Jameson Williams

Williams has wanted to wear No. 1 for the Lions ever since he was drafted, but Okudah wore that number in 2022. Following the news that Okudah had been traded to the Falcons, Williams took to Twitter to make it clear that he wants to switch to the No. 1 jersey for the 2023 season.

Jameson Williams Detroit Lions

Bottom Line: Expect Williams to have a new number in 2023

Williams has wanted to wear the No. 1 jersey for the Lions, and it seems like that will happen to begin with the 2023 season. If you already spent the money to buy a JAMO jersey, we cannot say that we did not warn you a long time ago that this could happen!

