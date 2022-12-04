Detroit Lions Notes

Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams wants to take over legacy of No. 9

  • Jameson Williams will make his debut on Sunday
  • Williams wants to take over the Legacy for No. 9

In case you have not yet heard, Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver, Jameson Williams is going to make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When Williams takes the field for the first time, he will be wearing a familiar number for Lions’ fans. Prior to the season, Williams spoke to Matthew Stafford, and he got his blessing to wear No. 9 with the Lions. When you think of No. 9 with the Lions, you immediately think of Stafford. That is something Williams respectfully wants to change.

What did Jameson Williams say about wearing No. 9 for the Detroit Lions?

Williams recently spoke to Eric Woodyard of ESPN, and he said that he wants to take over the legacy of No. 9.

“9 is a legendary number for Detroit, but no disrespect, I want to take over that legacy,” Williams said. “I want 9 to be remembered because of me and what I did for Detroit.”

Williams has not played in a football game in over 11 months, and he is likely to take some time to get acclimated to the NFL.

Nation, when all is said and done, will we think of Williams when we think of No. 9 for the Lions or will we still think of Stafford?

