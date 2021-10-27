Detroit Lions WR Kalif Raymond has message for Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond [Video]

Sunday was a day that Detroit Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond will never forget as he recorded his first career hat trick during a victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

On Wednesday, Detroit Lions rookie WR Kalif Raymond took the time to send his congrats to Raymond.

Check it out.

Raymond 🤝 Raymond Congrats on your first hat trick, Lucas. Go @DetroitRedWings! pic.twitter.com/1Hxz9VjmIq — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 27, 2021