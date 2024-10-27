Detroit Lions WR Kalif Raymond Nearly Sets NFL Record In Just Three Quarters

Detroit Lions wide receiver and punt returner Kalif Raymond is delivering a dazzling performance so far against the Tennessee Titans, coming incredibly close to setting an NFL record. In less than three quarters, Raymond racked up 164 punt return yards, putting him within striking distance of a 42-year-old NFL record. The record, set by LeRoy Irvin of the Los Angeles Rams in 1981, stands at 207 punt return yards in a single game.

As the game progressed, Raymond seemed poised to make history when he fielded a punt and took off for an explosive 44-yard return—one that would have set a new NFL record. Unfortunately, the play was called back due to a holding penalty, nullifying his yardage and dashing the chance to etch his name into the record books.

Despite falling short of the record, Raymond’s electrifying performance has added yet another dynamic layer to the Lions’ special teams. With his blazing speed and elusive moves, Raymond continues to showcase his value as a versatile player, consistently providing the Lions with outstanding field position and game-changing potential.